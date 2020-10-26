Exclusive
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
WGC: Global gold demand dips 19%; but strong growth in investment demand in Q3
While overall demand declined, Q3 saw significant growth in investment demand which rose by 21% y-o-y. Investors globally bought 222.1t of gold bars and coins and an additional 272.5t through gold-backed ETFs. Year-to-date, gold ETFs have increased their holdings by a record 1,003.3t.
However, the combination of continued social distancing restrictions in many markets, the economic slowdown, and a record high gold price in many currencies proved too much for many jewellery buyers. Demand declined by 29% y-o-y at 333t, down from an already relatively anaemic Q3 2019. While China and India accounted for the largest volume declines, weakness was global.
The key findings included in the latest Gold Demand Trends report for Q3 2020 are: Overall demand declined in Q3 by 19% year-on-year to 892t ; ETF inflows investors globally added 272.5t to their holdings, taking global holdings to a new record of 3,880t; Bar and coin demand increased significantly by 49% year-on-year to 222.1t ; Global jewellery demand improved from a record low in Q2, but declined by 29% year-on-year to 333t ; Central banks were net sellers of 12t the first quarter of net sales since 2010; Demand in the technology sector fell by 6% year-on-year to 76.7t ; and total supply declined 3% y-o-y.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished