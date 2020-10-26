Exclusive
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Rio wants court approval to sell partner's share of diamonds
Rio, the parent company of Diavik Diamond Mines Inc. (DDMI), which has a majority stake of 60% in the Diavik Diamond Mine, claimed that it is owed C$119.5-million and about C$2.4-million in fees by Dominion Diamond that holds a 40% stake in the mine.
Mining Weekly reports that Dominion sought creditor protection last April as it could not afford Rio's cash calls at a time they faced COVID-19 related disruptions in the global diamond industry.
Dominion is said to have failed to repay cover payments and has no intention of doing so.
DDMI said it is "unjust and inequitable" to disallow it from recovering the amounts Dominion owes under the joint venture agreement.
"We remain focused on ensuring Diavik diamond mine continues to operate safely, maintaining the mine's significant contribution to the Northwest Territories and local communities through payments to government, employees and suppliers," an unnamed spokesman for Diavik was quoted as saying.
A court hearing on the application will be heard this Friday.
Diavik, which will close in 2025, produced 6.7-million carats in 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished