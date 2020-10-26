Exclusive
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Petra boosts Q1 revenue as production dips on mothballed Williamson mine
It said although diamond prices rose by about 21% on a like-for-like basis at the September 2020 tender in comparison to the prices obtained following the COVID-19 outbreak, with a further 2% increase at the October 2020 tender post Period end, prices are still down around 10% in comparison to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Petra's diamond inventory as at 30 September 2020 was about 1,4 million carats valued at $90.2 million as a result of the extended lead times since the introduction of Antwerp-based tenders to mitigate the COVID-19 impact on customers' ability to attend tenders in South Africa.
"The company will continue to remain flexible in terms of its approach to diamond sales in order to achieve the best possible route to market, subject to prevailing market conditions and any COVID-19 related regulations or restrictions," it said.
The company's consolidated net debt was $687.8 million as at 30 September 2020, marginally improving from $693.2 million as at 30 June 2020.
Meanwhile, Petra said its first-quarter production eased 10% to 974,346 carats compared with 1,08 million carats, mainly due to the Williamson mine remaining on care and maintenance.
The Williamson mine, in Tanzania, was placed on care and maintenance last April, as a result of a significantly depressed market environment.
The company said it would resume operations once diamond prices are at a level that makes it operationally sustainable.
Petra recently said that it had reached an agreement with its ad hoc group of bondholders and South African lender group around a financial restructuring that will provide the company with a considerably more manageable level of debt going forward.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished