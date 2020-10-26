Exclusive
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
LVMH and Tiffany discuss reducing price of deal
Tiffany is seeking around $132 a share as a compromise price. It would also likely want a guarantee that LVMH wouldn’t back out of any revised deal after the Louis Vuitton owner said in September it couldn’t complete the acquisition because of a French government request.
“I think it is likely that LVMH and Tiffany will find a common ground and will agree a lower price for the takeover,” said Luca Solca, an analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein.
As per the report, the behind-the-scenes negotiations may not lead to an agreement. The original price for the deal was $135 per share or about $16 bn in total. By taking control of Tiffany, LVMH would gain better access to the worldwide luxury jewelry market.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished