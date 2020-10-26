LVMH and Tiffany discuss reducing price of deal

LVMH and Tiffany Co. are in discussions to reduce the price of the French luxury giant’s contested deal to buy the U.S. jeweler, according to a report in bloombergquint.com.

Tiffany is seeking around $132 a share as a compromise price. It would also likely want a guarantee that LVMH wouldn’t back out of any revised deal after the Louis Vuitton owner said in September it couldn’t complete the acquisition because of a French government request.

“I think it is likely that LVMH and Tiffany will find a common ground and will agree a lower price for the takeover,” said Luca Solca, an analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein.

As per the report, the behind-the-scenes negotiations may not lead to an agreement. The original price for the deal was $135 per share or about $16 bn in total. By taking control of Tiffany, LVMH would gain better access to the worldwide luxury jewelry market.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





