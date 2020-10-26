GJEPC to organise the first Diamond Studded Jewellery Virtual Buyer-Seller Meet

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) will organise the Diamond Studded Jewellery VBSM from 25 – 28 November 2020. Buyers are expected from the UK, the USA, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Russia, according to the press release from the Council.

Top diamond jewellery manufacturers from India would be showcasing their innovative and trendy jewellery, especially designed for these markets at the VBSM. Companies including Savio Jewellery; Shankar Jewels Ltd.; K P Sanghvi International Pvt. Ltd.; Elvee Jewels Private Limited; Uni Design Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.; Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.; Tanvirkumar& Co.; Kama Schachter; Priority Jewels; and GNS Jewellery will be participating in the diamond jewellery VBSM.

Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “Buyers are gradually getting used to the virtual platforms, and business transactions have been taking place across the Virtual Buyer Seller Meets for Loose Diamonds, Plain Gold Jewellery organised so far.”

GJEPC will manage, schedule and run video meetings directly through the GJEPC VBSM website platform, as per the scheduled dates and time. After the online matching of buyer and seller products, each meeting schedule between buyer and seller will be arranged for approximately 45 minutes; and in a day only 3 to 4 meetings will be planned between a buyer and seller. Meeting IDs will be created for each exhibitor, which will be shared with the buyer, to meet online at a scheduled time and discuss their business.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





