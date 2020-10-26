Exclusive
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
GJEPC to organise the first Diamond Studded Jewellery Virtual Buyer-Seller Meet
Top diamond jewellery manufacturers from India would be showcasing their innovative and trendy jewellery, especially designed for these markets at the VBSM. Companies including Savio Jewellery; Shankar Jewels Ltd.; K P Sanghvi International Pvt. Ltd.; Elvee Jewels Private Limited; Uni Design Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.; Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.; Tanvirkumar& Co.; Kama Schachter; Priority Jewels; and GNS Jewellery will be participating in the diamond jewellery VBSM.
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “Buyers are gradually getting used to the virtual platforms, and business transactions have been taking place across the Virtual Buyer Seller Meets for Loose Diamonds, Plain Gold Jewellery organised so far.”
GJEPC will manage, schedule and run video meetings directly through the GJEPC VBSM website platform, as per the scheduled dates and time. After the online matching of buyer and seller products, each meeting schedule between buyer and seller will be arranged for approximately 45 minutes; and in a day only 3 to 4 meetings will be planned between a buyer and seller. Meeting IDs will be created for each exhibitor, which will be shared with the buyer, to meet online at a scheduled time and discuss their business.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished