Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
India’s polished diamond export dips 20% in September; rough import up by 16%
Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 77.67 mn in Sept 2020 as compared to $51.03 mn in Sept 2019, an increase of 52.21 per cent. Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds recorded $ 79.69 mn in Sept 2020 against $ 42.04 mn in Sept 2019, an increase of 89.55 per cent.
Rough imports during Sept 2020 increased 16.18 per cent to $ 1347.30 mn as compared to $ 1159.63 mn imported during Sept 2019. Imports of cut and polished diamonds increased to $ 267.77mn in Sept 2020 from $ 122.72 mn in the same month in 2019, an increase of 117.59 per cent.
Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 74.32 mn in Sept 2020, up 166.31 per cent from $ 27.91 mn in Sept 2019. Imports of polished lab-grown diamonds dipped 53.04 per cent to $ 6.05 mn in Sept 2020 as compared to $ 12.89 mn a year earlier.
During the fiscal year (April- Sept 2020) polished diamond exports were down to $ 5501 mn from $ 8666.43 mn exported over the same months in 2019, a decrease of 36.52 per cent.
Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 59.43 mn in April-Sept 2020 compared to $ 487.15 mn a year earlier, down 67.27 per cent.
Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds totalled $ 207 mn during the April-Sept 2020 period up 14.59 per cent as against exports of $ 181.02 mn in the same period a year earlier.
Import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 56.65 per cent recording $ 2557.56 mn during Apl- Sept 2020 from $ 5899.47 mn during April- Sept in 2019.
Imports of polished diamonds increased 58.80 per cent to $ 950.36 mn during April- Sept 2020, as compared to $ 598.47 mn for the same period in 2019. Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds recorded $ 187.73 mn in April- Sept 2020 as against $ 138.02 mn in the same period in 2019, an increase of 36.01 per cent. Imports of polished lab-grown diamonds declined to $ 17.79 mn in April- Sept 2020 as compared to $ 42.93 mn during April-Sept 2019, down 58.57 per cent.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished