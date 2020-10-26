Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Rare earths discovered in the Angolan locality of Serra da Neve
It is a complex of approximately 11 thousand km2 that, in addition to its potential in rare earths, also has phosphates, ornamental rocks and a compound of carbonatites and syenitic rocks.
“The objective of this study is to outline the area with the information already existing in the National Geology Plan, to promote it to future investors”, explained the Chairman of the Board of Directors of IGEO.
According to the study already prepared, the simple observation of the geological cartography and of the occurring lithology’s allows to place hypotheses about anomalies that can either lead to the knowledge of useful substances or constitute themselves industrial minerals such as apatite fluorite and sodalite. Canga Xiaquivuila also said that a viable short-term possibility "is to analyze the set of alkaline rock samples collected during the cartographic surveys for the 250k and 100k sheets".
With this, it would be possible to have a clear idea of the concentration of rare earths in the main lithologies of Serra da Neve and, thus, to envisage future prospecting campaigns based on solid geochemical data.
Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola