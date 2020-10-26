Diamond Exchange may be born as early as 2021

The Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, admitted that Angola may have a diamond exchange by the end of 2021.

Diamantino Azevedo speaking during a meeting that brought together senior officials from public companies in the diamond sector, the Diamond Society of Angola (SODIAM) and the Diamond Company of Angola (ENDIAMA), respectively, set this task in the presence of international consultant Peter Meeus, hired to assist the Angolan authorities in creating conditions for the creation and installation of the future Angola Diamond Exchange.

For the minister, the challenge launched to the sector "is that the stock exchange starts experimentally, even in provisional installations, at the end of 2021", revealing that the preliminary works are proceeding normally.

Present at the meeting, the international consultant Peter Meeus, who leads the technical group for the definition of the organizational structure and management of the scholarship, pledged to make the scholarship a reality and within the proposed milestones.

Angola is inspired by the existing diamond exchange model in Dubai to introduce its diamond stock exchange, which is the reason for the hiring of Peter Meeus, who was already an honorary president and administrative director of the stock exchange in the United Arab Emirates.

The Angola Diamond Exchange is part of the new governance model for the mining sector, approved by Presidential Decree 143/20, of 26 May, and will depend on SODIAM.



Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola



