Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Diamond Exchange may be born as early as 2021
Diamantino Azevedo speaking during a meeting that brought together senior officials from public companies in the diamond sector, the Diamond Society of Angola (SODIAM) and the Diamond Company of Angola (ENDIAMA), respectively, set this task in the presence of international consultant Peter Meeus, hired to assist the Angolan authorities in creating conditions for the creation and installation of the future Angola Diamond Exchange.
For the minister, the challenge launched to the sector "is that the stock exchange starts experimentally, even in provisional installations, at the end of 2021", revealing that the preliminary works are proceeding normally.
Present at the meeting, the international consultant Peter Meeus, who leads the technical group for the definition of the organizational structure and management of the scholarship, pledged to make the scholarship a reality and within the proposed milestones.
Angola is inspired by the existing diamond exchange model in Dubai to introduce its diamond stock exchange, which is the reason for the hiring of Peter Meeus, who was already an honorary president and administrative director of the stock exchange in the United Arab Emirates.
The Angola Diamond Exchange is part of the new governance model for the mining sector, approved by Presidential Decree 143/20, of 26 May, and will depend on SODIAM.
Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola