Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Angola's accession to the EITI with support from the organization
The organization also guarantees its support for the Angolan candidacy and congratulates Minister Diamantino Azevedo for the appointment as President of the National Coordination Committee by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.
Angola's adhesion to the ITIE presupposes the observance of procedures such as the creation of an integrated group by the various parties involved the development of budgeted work plans and the objectives of implementing this initiative.
As a result, the Angolan ITIE coordinator, Diamantino Azevedo, has already met with public and private companies in the national extractive sector, as well as with representatives of civil society, to whom the objectives of the country implementing this initiative were explained.
The Government of Angola will be able to send its application to the EITI soon using a standard form provided by the International Secretariat.
Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola