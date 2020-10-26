Angola's accession to the EITI with support from the organization

The Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI) addressed a letter to Angola's Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, where expresses its satisfaction that Angola has announced its intention to become a country implementing the initiative.

The organization also guarantees its support for the Angolan candidacy and congratulates Minister Diamantino Azevedo for the appointment as President of the National Coordination Committee by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

Angola's adhesion to the ITIE presupposes the observance of procedures such as the creation of an integrated group by the various parties involved the development of budgeted work plans and the objectives of implementing this initiative.

As a result, the Angolan ITIE coordinator, Diamantino Azevedo, has already met with public and private companies in the national extractive sector, as well as with representatives of civil society, to whom the objectives of the country implementing this initiative were explained.

The Government of Angola will be able to send its application to the EITI soon using a standard form provided by the International Secretariat.



Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola





