Exclusive
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Recovering global diamond industry to propel Botswana economic growth in 2021
"Recent months have seen a robust recovery in the international diamond industry, which will hopefully underpin strong growth in Botswana next year and help to boost exports and fiscal revenues," Finance Minister Thapelo Matsheka was quoted as saying by Reuters during a World Bank online meeting.
Botswana's economy reportedly contracted by 24% in the second quarter of 2020 as COVID-19 lockdown hampered diamond sales and domestic economic activity.
Mining accounts for just under 20% of Botswana's total gross domestic product.
Global firm De Beers, which gets about 70% of its supply from Botswana, recently reported a 57% jump in sales to $467 million at its September sight.
De Beers said it had received higher retail orders ahead of the holiday season.
"Based on these developments, we are forecasting a GDP growth rate of 7.7% in 2021," Matsheka said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished