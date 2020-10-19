Exclusive
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
Yesterday
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
WDC holds its 2020 Annual General Meeting
According to the WDC, the dominant theme of the gathering was the industry’s obligation to maintain and grow consumer confidence in the sector that is being fundamentally impacted by the global pandemic.
Asked by the panel discussion moderator about the path forward for the Kimberley Process, WDC president Edward Asscher spoke about the introduction of seven principles in support of responsible sourcing at the KP. These, he said, include complying with international conventions related to human rights, labor rights, environmental practices, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering, as well as supporting the development of communities in the mining and production areas, and disclosing and differentiating natural and synthetic diamonds.
“Those seven principles, if we are able to reach consensus at the KP, will have a remarkable impact on the influence and recognition of these topics as part of the whole KP system,” he said.
In his keynote address David Prager, executive vice president corporate affairs at the De Beers Group stated that the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) has played a critical role in defending the integrity of the diamond supply chain, but it would be incorrect to regard it as a complete solution.
He noted that a regulatory mechanism like the KPCS must be supported in its protection of the diamond value chain by other systems, like the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas, as well as the new WDC System of Warranties and the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) Code of Practices.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished