Exclusive
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
Yesterday
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
ZCDC resumes rough diamond sales as it struggles to pay workers
Company spokesperson Sugar Chagonda told Chat263 that the company will use proceeds from the diamond sales to address financial challenges facing the company.
"We have been optimistic in our outlook and we have resumed diamond sales so we are actively addressing those constraints, we can safely say we are finally navigating out of the woods," he was quoted as saying.
Zimbabwe had said last July that it had a diamond stockpile of over 1 million carats.
The Minerals and Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) managing director Tongai Muzenda said at the time that they were expecting to rake in up to $100 million from the sale of the diamond stockpile.
Meanwhile, operations at ZCDC had allegedly stopped as workers were demanding payment of their salary arrears and supply of food.
Chagonda downplayed the strike but admitted that the company had failed to pay workers due to the disturbance of the global diamond value chain.
"That we had problems paying our salary arrears is no secret, its fact that we have been updating the workers on the challenges that we had which were emanating from COVID-19 challenges," he said.
"These challenges are not peculiar to ZCDC but have been felt across the whole sector, it's a situation that we are addressing actively."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished