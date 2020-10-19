Angola expects diamond hub to open by end of 2021

Yesterday





Angola is expecting the country's first Diamond Exchange in Angola to be operation by the end of 2021, according to the local media.The minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Diamantino Azevedo was quoted by Angop news agency as saying to top managers of Endiama and Sodiam that the diamond sector should ensure the hub is in place before the end of next year even if the facilities are temporary.He also said that preliminary work for the diamond hub was going on "smoothly".Consultant Peter Meeus, who is leading the technical group for the setting up of the diamond exchange, is said to have pledged to do everything to bring the project to life.Rough & Polished reported last month that Angola is planning to commence construction of the diamond hub in November.The Diamond Development Complex, which will be built in the Angolan province of Lunda-Sul, has a budget of $77 million and is mainly focused on enhancing the diamond chain, especially in Eastern Angola, which produces 90% of the annual national rough diamonds.Angola produced 9.1 million carats in 2019, but production is expected to plummet to 8 million carats next year due to operational challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.