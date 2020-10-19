ALROSA extends long-term supply contracts with its clients

To support its clients amid the persisting market uncertainty, ALROSA has decided to extend the existing long-term rough diamond supply contracts through the end of Q1 2021.

“…Against this background, we decided to support our clients and reschedule the regular review of the ALROSA ALLIANCE Member List and product mix to the Q1 2020. This will give our clients a better opportunity to forecast their sales and purchases for the next contract period based on actual market needs,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.

The list of long-term clients for the next contract period of 2021–2023 and the product mix to be offered to them will be determined in Q1 2021.

In general, diamond sales under long-term contracts account for about 70% of ALROSA’s total revenue.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





