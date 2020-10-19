Exclusive
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
ALROSA intends to have a joint diamond manufacturing division
As of today, ALROSA has three cutting and polishing units, including DIAMONDS ALROSA in Moscow, Diamonds ALROSA LLC in Barnaul, and Kristall in Smolensk, which taken together account for more than a half of polished output in Russia.
“The integration plan is based on the strategy for the development of ALROSA’s cutting and polishing complex, which was approved by the Company’s Supervisory Board in late 2019 and seeks better rough diamonds allocation along with streamlined production processes. In 2021, the three facilities are expected to form a single organisational and legal structure. The goals are twofold: first, to make sure that diamond output is allocated more efficiently among the sites, and second, to facilitate the sharing of practices. In addition, the facilities are going to provide backup to each other in case the epidemiological situation in one of the regions gets worse,” the statement said.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished