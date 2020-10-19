Exclusive

ALROSA intends to have a joint diamond manufacturing division

Today
News
ALROSA has started to create a joint diamond manufacturing division bringing under one control all of its polishing factories. This follows from the Company’s statement on Thursday. “Dmitry Amelkin, who was appointed Transformation Director of the Polishing Division this spring, will be in charge of this major project. In Smolensk, he will also take the helm at the Company’s largest diamond polishing factory, Kristall, to ensure the smooth transition,” it said.
As of today, ALROSA has three cutting and polishing units, including DIAMONDS ALROSA in Moscow, Diamonds ALROSA LLC in Barnaul, and Kristall in Smolensk, which taken together account for more than a half of polished output in Russia.
“The integration plan is based on the strategy for the development of ALROSA’s cutting and polishing complex, which was approved by the Company’s Supervisory Board in late 2019 and seeks better rough diamonds allocation along with streamlined production processes. In 2021, the three facilities are expected to form a single organisational and legal structure. The goals are twofold: first, to make sure that diamond output is allocated more efficiently among the sites, and second, to facilitate the sharing of practices. In addition, the facilities are going to provide backup to each other in case the epidemiological situation in one of the regions gets worse,” the statement said.

Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished


