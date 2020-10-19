Indian jeweler wins Guinness World Record for ring set with 7801 diamonds

Kotti Srikanth, owner and founder of Hallmark Jewellers said: "It gives me immense pleasure to be awarded at the global level for the masterpiece that I have created.”
The previous Guinness World Record holder, Lakshika Jewels, a Mumbai-based company, claimed the record last August with 7,777 diamonds. Valued at $4.9mn, the ring was a model of the Lotus Temple in Delhi.
The Divine-7801 has now routed the previous holder Lakshika Jewels of the Guinness World Record for the most diamonds set in one ring.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished