Indian jeweler wins Guinness World Record for ring set with 7801 diamonds

news_26102020_ind.png
Image credit: Guinness World Record (Facebook)

An Indian company has created a ring set with a record 7,801 diamonds claiming a Guinness World Record, as per media reports. The design, based on a rare, sacred Himalayan flower which has 46 petals, has diamonds covering the entire surface of all the petals.
The ring was crafted over 11 months by The Diamond Store by Chandubhai, in Hyderabad, which is a part of Hallmark Jewellers. Named ‘The Divine – 7801’, the ring will reportedly be auctioned eventually.
Kotti Srikanth, owner and founder of Hallmark Jewellers said: "It gives me immense pleasure to be awarded at the global level for the masterpiece that I have created.” 
The previous Guinness World Record holder, Lakshika Jewels, a Mumbai-based company, claimed the record last August with 7,777 diamonds. Valued at $4.9mn, the ring was a model of the Lotus Temple in Delhi.
The Divine-7801 has now routed the previous holder Lakshika Jewels of the Guinness World Record for the most diamonds set in one ring.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

