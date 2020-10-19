Exclusive
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
Call for Africa to make diamond provenance disclosures with millennials
It was revealed in a study conducted by three marketing professors, Rudy Moenaert, Michael Antioco and Henry Robben, that millennials are "today's customers" and the focus of luxury brands and the retailers are on millennials because they are the growth drivers of the luxury industry.
Antioco told a webinar on the Africa Diamond Conference American millennials had high expectations with regards to retailers, brands and countries.
"So it's important that they can learn from African diamond producing countries and that they can share that information with their peers," he said.
Antioco also said that the Indian millennials were similar to the US millennials.
"They are savvy for information and I think African countries can have a lot to share about natural diamonds and can make an impact on Indian millennials by sharing more information about what is going on in Africa about the process and many different things," he said.
The trio's study noted that a quarter of the world's population are millennials, representing 1.95 billion people of which 46% live in China, the US and India.
The study also revealed that 68% of the millennials in China will increase their demand for luxury products and 60% will make a purchase decision of a luxury item in less than a week.
"Zooming on China what we see is that there are 380 million millennials and they love to shop online, they will increase their demand for luxury products," said Antioco.
"They are very fast in making luxury purchasing decisions. What we also see is that the pickup after the COVID-19 breakdown has been quite striking in China as well."
He also said that the American luxury consumer is the most heterogeneous in the world.
"So they enjoy luxury consumption, it's very important to them, but we found that [they are] price-sensitive than millennials elsewhere in the world, which means lab-grown diamonds may have a stronger appeal to this specific market compared with natural diamonds," said Antioco.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished