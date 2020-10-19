Exclusive
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
De Beers Q3 rough output eases to 7.2Mcts on low demand
The decrease was driven by planned reductions in production to reflect the lower demand for rough diamonds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anglo said the COVID-19 related measures remain in place to safeguard the workforce while maintaining operational continuity.
Debswana production in Botswana eased 15% to 4.8 million carats due to the planned treatment of lower grade material at both Jwaneng and Orapa, with production targeted at levels to meet lower demand.
Namdeb Holdings production in Namibia also decreased by 43% to 200 000 carats as the marine fleet suspended production for part of the third quarter to reflect lower demand and one vessel was in dock for planned maintenance during the period.
However, South African production increased to 1.2 million carats due to an expected change in ore mix, with more ore sourced from the higher grade material from the last cut of the open pit (rather than from low-grade stockpiles) at Venetia as the mine transitions to the underground.
Production in Canada also increased by 17% to 900 000 carats, due to treatment of higher-grade material at Gahcho Kué.
Anglo said demand for rough diamonds showed signs of improvement in the quarter as Covid-19 restrictions gradually eased in cutting and polishing centres and consumer markets ahead of the key end of the year holiday season.
De Beers' rough diamond sales totalled 6.6 million carats from three sights compared with 300 000 carats from two sights in the second quarter of 2020 and 7.4 million carats from three sights, the previous year.
Anglo said De Beers' diamond production guidance remains unchanged at between 25 million and 27 million carats, subject to continuous review based on the disruptions related to Covid-19 as well as the timing and scale of the recovery in demand.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished