Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
Yesterday
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
AG&J responds to GIA decision to grade LGD with same terminology as natural diamonds
“One of the main doubts and discussions that Branko and I had while writing the third edition of our book was precisely how LGDs would be graded in the future,” he said. “While Branko's commitment is to grade them like natural diamonds, which he does in his laboratory, I believe that grading should be different because natural diamonds and LGD are different products.”
“We waited for the GIA to decide and, unfortunately, they made a decision and published it when our book was already printed. This means that we were not able to comment on it in our book and to present facts in support of our two views. AGJ believes that the GIA’s decision is wrong. It is generally known that the color of CVD grown LGDs is unstable and changes even at relatively low temperatures in jewelry production or repolishing. Indeed, we discussed this very problem with participants at a globally attended webinar with CVD engineer Malay Hirani, co-author of LGD book on October15 during the launch of our new book.”
“Our new research also shows the presence of iron in the surface of polished LGDs. Undoubtedly, this is the due to polishing under increased diamond pressure on the polishing wheel. The structure of the unformed crystal, with many columns that are perpendicular to the table, allows iron doping as well as oil from polishing paste to be absorbed. For now, we do not know how iron will behave over time and how it will affect the color and clarity of the LGD,” Simic concluded.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished