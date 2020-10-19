Exclusive
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
Chow Tai Fook’s sales up 2.6% y-o-y in Q2
This is attributed to the revival of Mainland China outshone as against Hong Kong and Macau which faced the impact of Covid-19 and the prevalent unrest.
The retail demand in Hong Kong and Macau during Q2 was negatively impacted by border closing issues.
The same-store sales declined in Hong Kong and Macau narrowing to 46.4% and 74.6%, respectively.
Meanwhile, product categories like gem-set, platinum, and k-gold jewellery did well in Mainland China; while demand for gold jewellery registered a huge decline in both markets due to price volatility.
According to CTF, because of the easing in COVID-19 situation in Mainland China, business showed a vast improvement. Also, the company’s same-store sales recording a positive growth of 11.0% during Q2.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished