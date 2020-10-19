Exclusive

Petra introduces the Letlapa Tala Collection

news_22102020_letlapa_tala.png
    Image credit: Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited has announced a special tender process for the Letlapa Tala Collection, being five blue diamonds of significant colour, clarity, size and heritage, all sourced from the famed Cullinan Mine in South Africa via a press release.
Letlapa Tala means ‘blue rock’ in Northern Sotho, commonly known as Pedi, the predominant language spoken in the Cullinan area.
The Letlapa Tala Collection consists of five Type IIb blue diamonds of 25.75, 21.25, 17.57, 11.42 and 9.61 carats in size. Type II diamonds contain no detectable nitrogen in their chemical structure and tend to display exceptional transparency. Type IIb stones contain a small amount of boron which is what determines their blue colour.
This is likely to be the first time that five blue rough diamonds have ever been offered for sale at one time, with buyers being offered the chance to bid either on individual stones, more than one, or for the entire collection.
The Letlapa Tala Collection will be available for viewings in the key diamond centres of:
• Antwerp: 25 October – 1 November 2020
• Hong Kong: 5 – 10 November 2020
• New York: 16 – 20 November 2020
The sales tender for the collection will take place shortly thereafter and will close at 3pm GMT on 24 November 2020. Please note that all dates may be subject to slight change, based on the many factors to be managed logistically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Interested parties will be kept informed should there be any date changes.
Appointments to view the collection can be made by contacting: Greg Stephenson, Group Head of Sales and Marketing; Tel: +27 836 379 849; Email: diamondsales@petradiamonds.com.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


