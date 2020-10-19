Exclusive
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
Diamcor closes initial tranche of C$3.5 mln convertible loan
It said the first tranche includes subscriptions from five investors for aggregate gross proceeds of $954,500.
Proceeds from the financing will be used for general corporate purposes, the resumption of operations, and the continued advancement of the work programmes previously underway before the COVID-19 related shut down of Krone-Endora at the Venetia project.
The financing consists of unsecured convertible promissory notes having a term of two years from the closing date and bearing interest at the rate of 10% per annum.
Diamcor has also issued an aggregate of 2,7 million non-transferable share purchase warrants to the participating investors, with each share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at C$0.15 for two years.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished