ALROSA put up for online auction more than 30 exclusive diamonds with investment potential

Today

ALROSA announced the next online auction of exclusive diamonds for private clients of the ALROSA Diamond Exclusive program and professional market participants.

The debut auction of this kind held in June 2020 showed the demand for this format among private buyers, who use it to get access to the starting prices of the wholesale market.

According to the press service of ALROSA, the company puts up for auction colored and colorless diamonds with high jewelry and investment potential. Bids for the auction are accepted from October 11 to November 2.

The auction includes 33 large colorless and colored diamonds weighing from 0.4 to 31.1 carats, including several rare pink specimens. All diamonds are produced by the ALROSA cutting division from raw materials extracted by the company and are accompanied by certificates of the international gemological laboratory GIA.

Colorless diamonds of high color and quality characteristics, as well as diamonds of fancy colors in the long term show a high increase in value, providing protection of savings from currency and country risks, according to the press release.

It notes that of the colorless ones, the most suitable for investment purposes are specimens weighing from 4 carats in colors from D to G, that is, from completely colorless to almost colorless, and of quality from IF to VS2 (from perfectly transparent to containing minor inclusions invisible to the naked eye). According to ALROSA experts, over the past 15 years, they have risen in price by about half.

The most common, yellow, show growth at the level of colorless diamonds, while the rarest – pink – for 15 years have increased in price by more than 4.5 times. In the future, pink diamonds can show even more impressive dynamics, as this year production will be completed at the Australian Argyle field, which was the main source of the corresponding raw materials, ALROSA notes.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



