Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
ALROSA put up for online auction more than 30 exclusive diamonds with investment potential
The debut auction of this kind held in June 2020 showed the demand for this format among private buyers, who use it to get access to the starting prices of the wholesale market.
According to the press service of ALROSA, the company puts up for auction colored and colorless diamonds with high jewelry and investment potential. Bids for the auction are accepted from October 11 to November 2.
The auction includes 33 large colorless and colored diamonds weighing from 0.4 to 31.1 carats, including several rare pink specimens. All diamonds are produced by the ALROSA cutting division from raw materials extracted by the company and are accompanied by certificates of the international gemological laboratory GIA.
Colorless diamonds of high color and quality characteristics, as well as diamonds of fancy colors in the long term show a high increase in value, providing protection of savings from currency and country risks, according to the press release.
It notes that of the colorless ones, the most suitable for investment purposes are specimens weighing from 4 carats in colors from D to G, that is, from completely colorless to almost colorless, and of quality from IF to VS2 (from perfectly transparent to containing minor inclusions invisible to the naked eye). According to ALROSA experts, over the past 15 years, they have risen in price by about half.
The most common, yellow, show growth at the level of colorless diamonds, while the rarest – pink – for 15 years have increased in price by more than 4.5 times. In the future, pink diamonds can show even more impressive dynamics, as this year production will be completed at the Australian Argyle field, which was the main source of the corresponding raw materials, ALROSA notes.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished