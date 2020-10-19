Many of the major auctioneers reserve the best items for spring

Today

Image credit: Sotheby's

Nearly all of the major players - from Christie’s to Sotheby’s to Doyle - are pushing some of their best sales to the spring when they believe buyers will be even more enthusiastic. However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t still exploring digital channels and private showings. Whatever the format, bidding is sure to be heated, robbreport.com writes.Sotheby's Geneva will auction a rare 14.83-carat pink diamond from ALROSA on November 11. According to a Forbes analyst, it can be sold for between $ 23 million and $ 38 million. "The Spirit of the Rose" was graded by GIA as fancy vivid purple-pink with excellent clarity, excellent polish and very good symmetry. it took Alrosa’s cutting factory one year to prepare and cut the diamond.The estimated cost is USD 22,995,167 - 37,988,453.Discovered in July 2017 at the Ebelyakh Deposit in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in North-Eastern Russia, "The Spirit of the Rose" has become the largest pink crystal ever mined in Russia. The oval diamond with an initial weight of 27.85 carats was named after the Ballet "The Spirit of the Rose", in which the legendary Russian dancer of the 20th century Vaslav Nijinsky shone.