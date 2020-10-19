Exclusive
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
New world record in diamond growing
Image credit: New Diamond Technology
New Diamond Technology based in St. Petersburg has set another world record in growing exclusively large single-crystal diamonds, Type Ib (containing nitrogen) producing a diamond weighing 129.47 carats and sized 29.5x29,5x21 mm in early October 2020 using the HPHT method. Currently, this diamond is being prepared for certification by the GIA.
It took 400 hours to grow the stone, and the company reached a growth speed of 65 mg/h. The impressive size of this lab-grown diamond gives reason to assume that in the near future (one or two years) the world will see a sharp expansion of the market trading in large-size lab-grown polished diamonds, as well as an increase in the research and development works pursuing the creation of instruments and devices based on diamond electronics and optics due to a sharp decrease in the cost of lab-grown large-size rough. This follows from the fact that a huge park of press equipment of the Chinese diamond industry, which is engaged in growing single-crystal diamonds by the HPHT method using the same equipment as that of New Diamond Technology, will create preconditions for ramping up the production of CVD-diamonds of larger size and quality supplying cheap high-quality HPHT matrices of large sizes (up to 1 inch) for growing such stones.
New Diamond Technology's previous record set in 2018 was a lab-grown diamond weighing 103.5 carats.
In the recent past, a rough diamond weighing 55.94 carats produced by New Diamond Technology while developing the technique for growing large single-crystal diamonds was used to make a 20.22 carat polished diamond, so far unsurpassed in terms of size and quality among lab-grown diamonds.
Image credit: New Diamond Technology
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished