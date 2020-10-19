IIJS Virtual 2020: A game changer for the Indian gem and jewellery industry

Today

Image credit: GJEPC

India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Virtual 2020, powered by GIA, organized by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC), concluded on October 16, 2020. The five-day jewellery extravaganza which commenced on October 12, 2020, has been one of a kind experience for all the exhibitors and visitors.IIJS Virtual 2020 was promoted extensively across the world. Over 50 National and International web road shows, 450+ exhibitor training sessions, and 100+ buyer tutorial sessions were conducted before the start of the show. It is estimated that approximately $137 mn business was transacted at IIJS Virtual.Commenting on the success of the show, Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “The past five days of IIJS Virtual have been nothing short of miraculous. We have witnessed IIJS bring the industry out from a pandemic paralysis -- that, too, virtually! The industry realised that one needs to change along with the time and for a business sustainability, extensive usage of digital was the need of the hour. GJEPC has done its bit to provide necessary platform so that the export continues. The Industry today has seen a very robust digital disruption and I’m certain that digital mode of doing business is the future for the industry.”Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, said, “IIJS Virtual 2020 has stimulated business for the sector. Buyers from across the world were looking for a platform to source gem and jewellery for the upcoming festive season, and we are happy that GJEPC has been able to create a platform for all to meet, network and do business in a safe and secured manner.”Shailesh Sangani, Convener, National Exhibitions, GJEPC, said, “Meeting face-to-face at physical shows and expositions is very important and must happen at least once or twice a year, but virtual shows are going to be the future, purely because of the ease in doing business from the comfort of our own offices and homes.”Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director, GJEPC, says, “We realised that we would have to train buyers how to conduct business on IIJS Virtual and serviced 8,000 visitors by assigning 60 people, each handling around 150 people on WhatsApp. In just 40 days, we conducted 40 road shows, tying up with different associations for training sessions. We created modules and training videos and gradually the ramping up happened across India.”