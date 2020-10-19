Exclusive
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
Middle-class, millennials and generation Z to drive growth of jewellery segment
It said in its latest study of the diamond market that growing middle-class population coupled with the increasing spending power of millennials and generation Z are among the key factors contributing to the growth of the jewellery segment.
"According to De Beers Group, millennials represent almost 60% of the U.S. jewellery market while millennials in China drive an outstanding 80% of the total jewellery demand in China," it said.
"Millennials tend to spend their extra money on experiences like travel rather than luxury items. Thus, manufacturers and retailers are now embracing the idea of attaching a story in their marketing campaigns that include the journey of a diamond from the mine to the consumers."
Commenting on regional insights of the diamond market, Trusted, said North America held the highest revenue share of 51.7% in 2018.
It said the strong demand for engagement rings from the U.S. is a significant factor for its dominant share.
There are over 40,000 retail stores present in the country.
Leading jewellery sellers include Zales, Signet Jewelers, and Fred Meyer Jewelers have captured the majority of the market share in the U.S.
Meanwhile, Trusted, said the global diamond market size was valued at $87.31 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2019 to 2030.
The growth of the industry is attributed to the rising demand from jewellery application, particularly in emerging economies in the Asia Pacific like India and China, it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished