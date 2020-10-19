Exclusive
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
Petra gets shot in the arm, ends formal sale process
The diamond group said it reached an agreement in principle with an ad-hoc group (AHG) of noteholders and South African lenders on key terms of a restructuring programme.
They agreed to have a partial reinstatement of the notes debt and the contribution by holders of the existing notes of $30 million in new money.
It is expected that the new notes will amount to about $337 million (including the new money and fees paid as part of the transaction in new notes).
Petra will convert the remainder of the notes debt into equity, which will result in the noteholder group holding 91% of the enlarged share capital of the company.
New governance arrangements and cash flow controls will also be installed as part of the agreement.
The group estimated that it will have $699 million in notes outstanding as of November, reflecting the $650 million principal amount and $49 million of accrued coupons for May and November.
"The board believes the agreement in principle … provides the business with a stable, deleveraged capital structure that will ensure the short and long-term viability of the company," said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.
"…we will continue to work constructively with our financial stakeholders to convert the agreement in principle into legally binding agreements and implement the restructuring."
Petra had commenced a formal sale process for the group or its assets last June as it was saddled with the $650 million debt.
However, it has now decided to conclude the formal sale after as it had not produced any offers for the group or its assets that were considered to be a viable alternative to the restructuring in terms of improving the company's capital structure.
Petra's South African mines are now back at normal operating levels, despite being subject to stringent COVID-19 precautionary measures.
The Williamson mine in Tanzania remains on care and maintenance, but the group is continually evaluating when it can recommence operations, subject to more favourable market conditions.
