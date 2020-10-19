Exclusive
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
Namibia Q2 diamond output jumps 8.7% to over 368KCts
The Bank of Namibia said in its latest quarterly report that the increase in diamond production is a result of more carats mined offshore largely owing to base effects, stemming from the return of the mining vessel that had gone for maintenance during the corresponding quarter in the previous year.
However, quarter-on-quarter production dropped by 28.7% from 516 597 carats, mainly due to a halt in production in the first three weeks of April 2020, owing to the stage one lockdown that was imposed by Windhoek late March 2020, to help curb the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mining activities were allowed to resume last April as they were reclassified as essential.
Meanwhile, the central bank said Namibia’s diamond export earnings increased both on a yearly and quarterly basis during the second quarter, mainly driven by higher volumes exported and the favourable exchange rate.
The value of rough diamond exports increased by 13.2% year-on-year to N$2.3 billion in the second quarter of 2020.
“This was mainly attributed to an increase in volumes exported as well as the depreciation of the Namibia Dollar against the US Dollar,” it said.
“The rise in volumes exported was due to the resumption of mining activities following the maintenance of one of the mining vessels in the second quarter of 2019.”
Export receipts from rough diamonds also increased quarterly by 34.5% from N$1.7 billion recorded in the preceding quarter.
This, it said, was partly attributed to the resumption of sales following the COVID-19 travel restrictions and lockdowns that had halted diamond auctions as well as the weak local currency during the period under review.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished