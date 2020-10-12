BlueRock sells diamonds at an average price of $300/ct

Today

BlueRock Diamonds says it sold 2,900 carats from the Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa for just over $870,000at or at an average price of $300 per carat.

Company executive chairperson Mike Houston said this was the third successful private sale conducted through an agent in South Africa.

He said the diamond price recorded was competitive in the current market, which demonstrates the consistently strong demand for the company’s high-quality diamonds from long-standing customers.

"We will continue to update the market with upcoming sales both through private sales in South Africa and also our previously announced plan to export directly which remains a key objective for BlueRock," said Houston.

The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes. As at November 2018, it was estimated that the remaining Inferred Mineral Resource from the four kimberlite pipes (KV1, KV2, KV3 and KV5) represents a potential inground number of carats of 367,000.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



