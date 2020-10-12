Exclusive
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
Yesterday
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
Chaim Pluczenik elected new AWDC president
Board members Bart De Hantsetters, representing the (manufacturing) industry and Isi Morsel, representing the trade have been appointed as vice presidents.
AWDC previously announced the appointment of six new board members representing the trade on the board of directors.
Sahag Arslanian (Arslanian Group nv) and Isi Morsel (Dali Diamond Company nv) were elected as directors in the category of an annual turnover of more than € 100 million. In the second category, with an annual turnover between € 30 million to € 100 million, Jay Mehta (J.N. Diamonds bv) and David Gotlib (IDRP bv) were elected. In the category of an annual turnover of less than € 30 million Lalit Kumar Nahata (Nahata Lalit) and Amish Jain (N.N. Diamonds bv) were elected.
