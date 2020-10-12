Chaim Pluczenik elected new AWDC president

The new AWDC board of directors has elected Chaim Pluczenik as new president the AWDC among its members replacing outgoing President Nishit Parikh, who retired after two years in office as President and didn’t apply as a candidate in the recent elections.

Board members Bart De Hantsetters, representing the (manufacturing) industry and Isi Morsel, representing the trade have been appointed as vice presidents.

AWDC previously announced the appointment of six new board members representing the trade on the board of directors.

Sahag Arslanian (Arslanian Group nv) and Isi Morsel (Dali Diamond Company nv) were elected as directors in the category of an annual turnover of more than € 100 million. In the second category, with an annual turnover between € 30 million to € 100 million, Jay Mehta (J.N. Diamonds bv) and David Gotlib (IDRP bv) were elected. In the category of an annual turnover of less than € 30 million Lalit Kumar Nahata (Nahata Lalit) and Amish Jain (N.N. Diamonds bv) were elected.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



