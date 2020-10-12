Exclusive
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Diamcor revenue plateaus despite challenges
It said the results were achieved despite various issues throughout the year in reaching desired processing volumes due to contract equipment reliability issues, and the limitations imposed on operations at the end of the fiscal year due to the South African government imposed lockdown.
Diamcor said it ralised a lower average price per carat of $115, as compared to an average price per carat of $225 recorded in the previous year.
This significantly lower average dollar per carat during the current year was expected, and a direct result of the processing of tailings material to support the evaluation efforts being undertaken by the project’s new operational team to identify processing plant and final recovery efficiencies.
The company’s net loss narrowed to about C$3,6 million in the year ended March 31, 2020 as compared to a net loss of C$3,9 million for the year ended March 31, 2019.
It recorded a negative cash flow from operating activities of C$1,2 million compared to negative cash flow from operating activities of C$3 million for the previous year ended.
Meanwhile, the ongoing trial mining exercises to March 31, 2020 resulted in the incidental recovery and sale of 154,204 carats of rough diamonds generating revenue of $25,7 million or at an average price of $166.72 per carat.
The average price was lower than historical results due to the lower value of rough diamonds recovered from tailings retreatment exercises in 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished