Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
Today
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
Diamcor misses another deadline to file audited financial statements
The temporary management cease trade order (MCTO) stipulated that the annual filings were to be filed by no later than October 14, 2020.
Diamcor, however, said it was not in a position to file the annual filings on time.
“Immediately following the filing of the annual filings, the company will then file the interim financial statements and [the management discussion and analysis] for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, at which time the company will be current in its required filings,” it said.
The diamond junior had initially said that it was working with its auditors and expected to file the annual filings by September 14, 2020, and the interim filings prior to the extended 45-day deadline of October 13, 2020.
It then said the September 14 deadline was difficult to meet due to the inability to complete the South African portion of the company’s annual audit in normal time frames as a result of travel and work restrictions.
It also blamed the failure on the Canadian auditors’ inability to complete their audit due to reliance on the finalisation of audit work in South Africa, and the requirement for Canadian auditors to obtain information from South Africa by alternative methods.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished