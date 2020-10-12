Diamcor misses another deadline to file audited financial statements

Diamcor Mining has once again missed the extended deadline to file its audited financial statements and corresponding management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2020.

The temporary management cease trade order (MCTO) stipulated that the annual filings were to be filed by no later than October 14, 2020.

Diamcor, however, said it was not in a position to file the annual filings on time.

“Immediately following the filing of the annual filings, the company will then file the interim financial statements and [the management discussion and analysis] for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, at which time the company will be current in its required filings,” it said.

The diamond junior had initially said that it was working with its auditors and expected to file the annual filings by September 14, 2020, and the interim filings prior to the extended 45-day deadline of October 13, 2020.

It then said the September 14 deadline was difficult to meet due to the inability to complete the South African portion of the company’s annual audit in normal time frames as a result of travel and work restrictions.

It also blamed the failure on the Canadian auditors’ inability to complete their audit due to reliance on the finalisation of audit work in South Africa, and the requirement for Canadian auditors to obtain information from South Africa by alternative methods.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



