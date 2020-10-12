Exclusive
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
Mothae indicated diamond resource up 280% - Lucapa
It said a total Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) classified Indicated Resource increased by 6.8Mt to 9.2Mt (~280%).
It contained up to 280,000 carats of diamonds at a diamond grade of 3.10 carats per one hundred tonnes (cpht) and an average un-escalated modelled diamond value of $635 per carat.
Also, a total JORC classified Inferred Resource has been estimated for 39.4 million tonnes, containing up to 960,000 carats of diamonds at a diamond grade of 2.44 cpht and an average un-escalated modelled diamond value of $601 per carat.
"The updated Mothae Resource is the result of significant work undertaken to increase the resource and classification at Mothae following almost 16 months of mining and treatment through the new commercial plant," said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
"The increase in tonnes and carats, the classification of 9.2Mt or ~280,000 carats into indicated resource category at an estimated diamond value of $635 per carat strongly supports an expansion in production at Mothae that the partners are considering."
The 1.1Mtpa Mothae kimberlite mine commenced commercial mining and processing operations in January 2019.
It produced more than 30,000 carats in its first year of production, including three +100 carat diamonds.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished