Rio Tinto’s diamond production down 10% in Q3

At Argyle, which is 100% owned by Rio Tinto in Western Australia, the diamond production was 3,203,000 ct in Q3 from 1,802,000 tonnes of AK1 ore processed during this period, registering a 10% lower than the production in the same period of 2019. The lower caratage is attributed to lower grade ores.

For the nine- month period too, diamond production at Argyle was at 9052, 000 ct from 4695,000 tonnes of AK1 ore processed recording 6% down against the production in the same period in 2019.

At Argyle, preparation continues for the safe cessation of operations before the end of 2020, followed by closure activities to commence in 2021.

At Diavik, Rio Tinto’s 60% owned mine in Canada, carats recovered in the Q3 of 2020 were 1,001,000 ct from 679,000 tonnes of ore processed, registering 1% higher than the third quarter of 2019. During the nine-month period, 2,821,000 ct were recovered from 1,876,000 tonnes of ore, recording less 12% from production during the same period in 2019.

At Diavik, carats recovered in the third quarter of 2020 were 1% higher than the third quarter of 2019, due to higher ore availability and higher processed tones.

Regarding exploration plans, Rio Tinto has a strong portfolio of projects with activity in 16 countries. The bulk of the exploration expenditure in the third quarter focused on copper in other countries and diamonds projects in Canada.

Mine-lease exploration continues at Rio Tinto, including managing businesses at Diavik in Canada. At Falcon, processing of diamond samples collected in 2020 is ongoing.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



