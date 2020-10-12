Exclusive
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
Rio Tinto’s diamond production down 10% in Q3
For the nine- month period too, diamond production at Argyle was at 9052, 000 ct from 4695,000 tonnes of AK1 ore processed recording 6% down against the production in the same period in 2019.
At Argyle, preparation continues for the safe cessation of operations before the end of 2020, followed by closure activities to commence in 2021.
At Diavik, Rio Tinto’s 60% owned mine in Canada, carats recovered in the Q3 of 2020 were 1,001,000 ct from 679,000 tonnes of ore processed, registering 1% higher than the third quarter of 2019. During the nine-month period, 2,821,000 ct were recovered from 1,876,000 tonnes of ore, recording less 12% from production during the same period in 2019.
At Diavik, carats recovered in the third quarter of 2020 were 1% higher than the third quarter of 2019, due to higher ore availability and higher processed tones.
Regarding exploration plans, Rio Tinto has a strong portfolio of projects with activity in 16 countries. The bulk of the exploration expenditure in the third quarter focused on copper in other countries and diamonds projects in Canada.
Mine-lease exploration continues at Rio Tinto, including managing businesses at Diavik in Canada. At Falcon, processing of diamond samples collected in 2020 is ongoing.
