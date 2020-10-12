Exclusive
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
Mountain Province Diamonds announces 3Q 2020 production results
In Q3 2020, Mountain Province mined a total of 9,880,757 tonnes of ore, a 16% decrease from 11,742,138 tonnes on comparable period in Q3 2019. In Q3 2020, 889,340 ore tonnes were treated, an 11% decrease on comparable period of 1,004,828 in Q3 2019.
1,794,408 carats were recovered at an average grade of 2.19 carats per tonne, a 17% increase on comparable quarter (Q3 2019: 1,528,494 carats at 1.72).
Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased with the latest quarterly production figures considering the impacts of COVID-19 on operations over the past few months. We have dramatically improved our mining operations from the previous quarter (Q2 2020) by achieving 30% more in total tonnes mined and we expect this trend to continue into the next quarter. Total carats and grades were also higher in Q3, primarily as a result of mining from the 5034 pit where grades are higher than other parts of the ore body."
"As previously announced, we have resumed our traditional selling channels, having completed our first sale during the COVID-19 Pandemic in September, with the next sale scheduled to close at the end of October. Overall, things are starting to trend in the right direction for the Company considering the ongoing challenges of COVID-19."
