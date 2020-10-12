Exclusive
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Synthetic diamonds growing, demand-driven by retailers rather than consumers – Bonas
Group industry expert Didier Backaert told an African Diamond Conference webinar that this year’s output of synthetic diamonds is expected to be between 4.5 million carats and 5.5 million carats compared to natural diamonds’ target of 135 million carats.
Between 300,000 carats and 350,000 carats of synthetic diamonds were produced in 2013 compared to 124 million carats of natural diamonds.
He said production capacity can be further scaled-up if demand grows.
Backaert said that demand for synthetic diamonds was mostly driven by retailers rather than by consumer demand.
He said acceptance by US majors had led to substantial growth and there was a move from fashion jewellery into bridal jewellery.
The lab-grown diamonds are said to be available in over 5000 stores in both brick-and-motor and on-line.
“Synthetic diamonds are 20 to 40% cheaper than natural diamonds at the business to business (B2B) level, what we do see over the last few months is that prices have gone up so much due to lack of supply,” he said.
Polishing of the lab-grown diamonds was still taking place mainly in India and China.
Other centres include Israel, Thailand and Russia.
The diamond industry, at large, has about 600 000 polishers in India of which 3000 to 5000 were actively polishing synthetic diamonds.
“Synthetic diamonds go through the same pipeline as natural diamonds,” said Backaert.
“There is a need for clear segregation within the supply chain.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished