Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Muzo emerald and diamond necklace to be auctioned on 29 November in Hong Kong
Image credit: Christie’s
Christie’s will unveil the Muzo Emerald and Diamond Double Rivière by Edmond Chin for the House of Boghossian, to lead the flagship auction of Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels sale on 29 November, says a report in dunesmagazine.com
This creation was borne out of the partnership between the world renowned designer, Edmond Chin and the illustrious House of Boghossian. The emeralds are sourced from the famed Muzo mines in Colombia, home to the greatest emeralds, known for their unsurpassed colour, lustre, clarity and size, which are mined to the highest ethical standards.
Albert Boghossian, CEO of Boghossian Jewels personally selected the selection of 28 perfectly cut and matched no-oil stones. Weighing a combined 117.60 cts, the emeralds are of unsurpassed quality, with no clarity enhancement, and are as close to flawless as possible.
The offering of this necklace, continues Christie’s tradition in presenting the finest emeralds at auction, which includes The Grand Muzo, a pair of emerald earrings which sold for almost $100,000 per carat in Spring 2019.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished