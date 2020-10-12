Muzo emerald and diamond necklace to be auctioned on 29 November in Hong Kong

Today

Image credit: Christie’s

Christie’s will unveil the Muzo Emerald and Diamond Double Rivière by Edmond Chin for the House of Boghossian, to lead the flagship auction of Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels sale on 29 November, says a report in dunesmagazine.comThis creation was borne out of the partnership between the world renowned designer, Edmond Chin and the illustrious House of Boghossian. The emeralds are sourced from the famed Muzo mines in Colombia, home to the greatest emeralds, known for their unsurpassed colour, lustre, clarity and size, which are mined to the highest ethical standards.Albert Boghossian, CEO of Boghossian Jewels personally selected the selection of 28 perfectly cut and matched no-oil stones. Weighing a combined 117.60 cts, the emeralds are of unsurpassed quality, with no clarity enhancement, and are as close to flawless as possible.The offering of this necklace, continues Christie’s tradition in presenting the finest emeralds at auction, which includes The Grand Muzo, a pair of emerald earrings which sold for almost $100,000 per carat in Spring 2019.