Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
GIA introduced its Laboratory-Grown Diamond Report
“The evolution of GIA’s reports for laboratory-grown diamonds is fully aligned with our mission to protect all consumers,” said Susan Jacques, GIA president and CEO. “Everyone who purchases gemstone jewelry – whether natural or laboratory-grown – expects and deserves the information, confidence and protection that come with a GIA report.”
The four LGDR by GIA reports feature a distinct new look and updated format fully differentiated from GIA’s well-known grading reports for natural diamonds.
The new service for LGDs will include 4Cs assessment, plotted clarity diagram and proportions diagram for stones from 0.15 cts and 4Cs assessment and proportions diagram for stones from 0.15 cts up to 1.99 cts.
All LGDs will be laser-inscribed with the GIA report number and the words "laboratory-grown" to ensure that consumers can clearly differentiate the product and fully understand their purchases.
Fees for the new reports are the same as for natural diamonds, with the addition of inscription services fees.
Each LGDR report features a QR code linked to a custom landing page on GIA’s website, GIA.edu/LGDR, offering comprehensive information on laboratory-grown diamonds.
The new LGDR reports state that the stone was created by either the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) or high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) method and whether it may include post-growth treatments to change the color.
