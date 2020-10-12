Exclusive
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Sotheby's put up for sale a pink diamond "The Spirit of the Rose" from ALROSA
Image credit: Sotheby's
Sotheby's auction house has put up for sale a pink diamond "The Spirit of the Rose", extracted and cut by ALROSA.
"The Spirit of the Rose" was graded by GIA as fancy vivid purple-pink with excellent clarity, excellent polish and very good symmetry. it took Alrosa’s cutting factory one year to prepare and cut the diamond.
The estimated cost is USD 22,995,167 - 37,988,453.
Discovered in July 2017 at the Ebelyakh Deposit in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in North-Eastern Russia, "The Spirit of the Rose" has become the largest pink crystal ever mined in Russia. The oval diamond with an initial weight of 27.85 carats was named after the Ballet "The Spirit of the Rose", in which the legendary Russian dancer of the 20th century Vaslav Nijinsky shone.
Since their discovery in India in the early 17th century, pink diamonds have also been mined in Brazil, South Africa, Tanzania, Canada, Australia and, of course, Russia. Around 80% of the world's pink diamonds now originate from the Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine in Kimberley, Western Australia. Out of the mine's 20 million carat annual output, only 0.1% are classified as pink diamonds, attesting to their rarity.
Given their rarity, it is unsurprising that the value of pink diamonds has increased considerably over the centuries. The current record for a pink diamond sold at auction is held by the 'CTF Pink Star', a 59.60-carat oval mixed-cut Fancy Vivid Pink, which was auctioned at Sotheby's Hong Kong in April 2017 for $71.2 million USD.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished