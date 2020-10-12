Exclusive
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
India's ‘moneybags’ clamber for pink diamonds as they are not forever
Image credit: Rio Tinto
The demand for Argyle pink diamonds in India has gone up almost three times compared to last year. The country’s high net worth individuals (HNWI) are rushing to grab an Argyle pink diamond before Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine in Australia closes down operations by the end of the year.
According to Indian diamond traders, there are business families and HNWI from places like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad who are aware of the rarity of Argyle pink diamond and are keen to own one.
Besides being a collector’s item, pink diamonds are a valuable investment too. Every year, the price of the Argyle pink diamond has witnessed double-digit growth. And once the availability dries up, prices are expected to shoot up further.
The price of Argyle pink diamond starts at $15,000 a carat and can go up to $1 million depending upon the size and clarity. For almost 40 years now, the Argyle diamond mine in Kimberley, Western Australia has been producing about 90% of the world's most coveted pink diamonds. With no new diamond mines been discovered in the past few years, the desire for natural diamonds has only increased.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished