Exclusive
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
BlueRock lifts Q3 output, grades at Kareevlei despite Covid-19 pandemic
The record output was recorded despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which at some point forced production to be suspended at the mine.
Company executive chairperson Mike Houston said volumes had been strong even though they are still using an old plant.
“The increase in grade to 4.51 cpht is particularly pleasing as it follows a period of low grade whilst we concentrated on creating the Main Pit; we are confident that we will be able to meet or exceed our long term guidance of between 4.0 cpht and 4.6 cpht,” he said.
However, diamonds sold in the third quarter eased 8% to 3,803 carats compared to the previous year’s 4,139 carats.
The diamonds were sold at an average price of $330 per carat, which is a 28% price decrease from the third quarter of 2019.
Houston said BlueRock estimate that the average price per carat was approximately 10% down on the comparative period in 2019 excluding higher value stones.
The price per carat in the third quarter in 2019 reflected the sale of four high-value stones that were sold for $450,000, while only one higher value stone sold in the third quarter this year raked in $104,000.
Meanwhile, Houston said the expansion project at Kareeevlei was underway and the new plant was expected to be commissioned by the end of the year as planned.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished