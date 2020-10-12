Exclusive
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to zero-in on potential kimberlite pipes in SA
The company said it will focus on four high-potential targets to finalise early drilling.
The first one, considered the largest and most prospective of the anomalies, was generated by UK group Subterrane’s recent detailed assessment.
Geophysics will confirm potential targets for November drilling.
With the second target, an assessment by Canadian group Terramodelling Services identified a further anomaly where geophysics will also confirm a target for November drilling.
The new Marsfontein anomalies (M9 and M17) identified by reviewing historic data would be the third target.
“Our own detailed geophysical survey is required to accurately geo-reference the targets for drilling in November,” said Botswana Diamonds.
The fourth target consists of two thick intersections on Frischgewaagt, which suggested multiple kimberlite ‘blows’.
Meanwhile, Botswana Diamonds said it is also undertaking a detailed ground geophysical survey over the Marsfontein alluvial deposit, following an independent assessment of the potential for diamondiferous alluvial deposits.
“A combination of ground gravity, electromagnetic (‘EM’) and magnetic surveys will be undertaken by Geofocus…,” it said.
“EM and magnetics have previously been used to delineate kimberlite dykes, which were later confirmed by drilling. The detailed ground gravity survey specifically focuses on delineating kimberlite pipes.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished