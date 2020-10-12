Botswana Diamonds to zero-in on potential kimberlite pipes in SA

Dual-listed Botswana Diamonds has commenced a precision ground geophysics programme to zero-in on potential kimberlite pipes on the prospective Marsfontein and Thorny River properties, in South Africa.

The company said it will focus on four high-potential targets to finalise early drilling.

The first one, considered the largest and most prospective of the anomalies, was generated by UK group Subterrane’s recent detailed assessment.

Geophysics will confirm potential targets for November drilling.

With the second target, an assessment by Canadian group Terramodelling Services identified a further anomaly where geophysics will also confirm a target for November drilling.

The new Marsfontein anomalies (M9 and M17) identified by reviewing historic data would be the third target.

“Our own detailed geophysical survey is required to accurately geo-reference the targets for drilling in November,” said Botswana Diamonds.

The fourth target consists of two thick intersections on Frischgewaagt, which suggested multiple kimberlite ‘blows’.

Meanwhile, Botswana Diamonds said it is also undertaking a detailed ground geophysical survey over the Marsfontein alluvial deposit, following an independent assessment of the potential for diamondiferous alluvial deposits.

“A combination of ground gravity, electromagnetic (‘EM’) and magnetic surveys will be undertaken by Geofocus…,” it said.

“EM and magnetics have previously been used to delineate kimberlite dykes, which were later confirmed by drilling. The detailed ground gravity survey specifically focuses on delineating kimberlite pipes.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



