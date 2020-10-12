Exclusive
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
De Beers promotes diamond beneficiation in South Africa
This project, which was launched in 2016, facilitates the growth and transformation of diamond beneficiation in the southern African country.
The five companies selected from a pool of companies are B&H Mining, Irresistible Rough Diamonds, Isabella Jewellers, Outclass Crystalized Gems, and Sunrise GemStone.
Four of these companies have beneficiation licences, one has jewellers permit and precious metals refining licence, two are wholly-owned by black women.
“Our aim is to assist with the growth and transformation of the diamond industry in South Africa,” De Beers sightholder sales South Africa senior VP Peter Phemelo Moet was quoted as saying by Mining Weekly.
“We are also extending our contribution to include jewellery manufacturers, thereby demonstrating our support for beneficiation throughout the value chain.
“For us, it is also about making sure that the companies we have appointed succeed in primarily having the competitive and very important entrepreneurial skills, and those skills are provided by business incubating company Raizcorp.”
Five diamond cutting and polishing companies graduated from the same project last year.
Each participating company received an allocation of rough diamonds from De Beers, in line with their market requirements and capacity.
The group will also facilitate local and international market access as well as sponsor their participation at international trade shows, including the Hong Kong Jewellery and Gem Fair and JCK Las Vegas.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished