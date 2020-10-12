Exclusive
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
‘Debswana could produce just under 20 million carats this year’
“We are expecting at Debswana just under 20 million carats this year, as they have revised their estimates,” BusinessWeek quoted Statistics Botswana senior statistician, Lekoko Simako, as saying.
“Diamonds don’t sell themselves and demand must be sustained through marketing. De Beers has increased these marketing activities.”
“Goods were sent for viewing to their auction arm in Singapore, which allowed De Beers to continue selling into the pockets of demand outside.”
Debswana produced 23.3 million carats last year against a target of 24 million.
The miner’s lowest out in the last five years was 20.3 million carats realized in 2015, while its peak of 24.1 million carats was recorded in 2018.
There had been fears that Debswana’s output would plummet to record low levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
De Beers, which gets the bulk of its diamonds from Debswana, had lowered its production target this year by 7 million carats to 27 million carats.
Natural Diamond Council chief executive David Kellie recently said that the diamond industry had been recording positive results in the past three to four months.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished