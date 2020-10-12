Exclusive
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Antwerp & ADPA host African Diamond Conference Webinars
The topics that are planned for the webinars are an update on the state of the diamond market, both in terms of the synthetic diamond segment as well as consumer trends in major markets, by Didier Backaert (Bonas Group) and independent industry analyst Edahn Golan (Webinar Oct 14), the presentation of an academic approach on how diamonds should be positioned in terms of marketing, by Professors Moenaert, Antioco and Robben (Webinar Oct 21) and last but not least, the Natural Diamond Council’s (NDC) Raluca Anghel, who will talk about the NDC’s narrative-based marketing approach in “Telling the real diamond story” (Webinar Oct 28).
The first African Diamond Conference, held in Brussels, Belgium three years ago, welcomed over 300 participants and attendees from all around the world, including Ministers and representatives of diamond producing countries in Africa, civil society, academia and the diamond industry at large, the Diamond loupe notes.
