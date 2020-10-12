Antwerp & ADPA host African Diamond Conference Webinars

As the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent restrictions make it impossible to bring together the industry for the 2nd African Diamond Conference, which was set to take place in Durban, South Africa in May this year, the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) together with its partners, Belgium’s Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs and the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA), have announced a series of webinars, on October 14, 21 and 28, aimed at sharing information on challenges and opportunities for African diamond producing countries and the diamond industry.

The topics that are planned for the webinars are an update on the state of the diamond market, both in terms of the synthetic diamond segment as well as consumer trends in major markets, by Didier Backaert (Bonas Group) and independent industry analyst Edahn Golan (Webinar Oct 14), the presentation of an academic approach on how diamonds should be positioned in terms of marketing, by Professors Moenaert, Antioco and Robben (Webinar Oct 21) and last but not least, the Natural Diamond Council’s (NDC) Raluca Anghel, who will talk about the NDC’s narrative-based marketing approach in “Telling the real diamond story” (Webinar Oct 28).

The first African Diamond Conference, held in Brussels, Belgium three years ago, welcomed over 300 participants and attendees from all around the world, including Ministers and representatives of diamond producing countries in Africa, civil society, academia and the diamond industry at large, the Diamond loupe notes.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



