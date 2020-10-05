IIJS Virtual 2020: Shri Piyush Goyal appreciates Indian G&J industry’s ability to face any adversity and emerge winner

Today



Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal speaking at the event Image credit: GJEPC



The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) inaugurated the first-ever India International Jewellery Show, IIJS Virtual 2020 on October 12. The show will be open for 5 days till October 16, 2020.

The Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Railway, Shri Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray who was the Guests of honour for the event attended the ceremony virtually and addressed the audience.Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Railways said, “I am indeed proud of the GJEPC, who have shown resilience in these testing times when the world is suffering the adverse effects of the pandemic, to showcase intrinsically and beautifully created pieces of art through the medium of technology.“This imbibing of technology to reach out to customers across the world shows the resilience of Indian business, Indian industry, and the commitment to serve customers, particularly with the festival season around the corner, both in India as we celebrate Navratri, Dussera and Diwali; and across the world, where Christmas and the New Year are going to be times when we erupt in joy and bring back the mood in the world.”Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said, “GJEPC has adapted well to the changing lifestyle. We all have to face ups and downs in life, but we should continue living. If it was a normal period, we would have celebrated IIJS as a festival together by meeting in person. Whenever we talk about jewellery and diamonds, we are reminded of the auspicious occasions in life. All of life’s milestones are celebrated with diamonds and jewellery. We want to make Maharashtra the number one trading centre for diamonds and jewellery not only in India but the world. I’m inviting the industry to be more interactive so that we can accomplish this vision together.”Congratulating GJEPC and the industry, Thackeray said: “Today, we are going to showcase our jewellery tradition to the whole world virtually. I congratulate GJEPC in leading the way.”Colin Shah, Chairman of GJEPC in his opening remarks said, “The show has been receiving overwhelming response from exhibiting companies and buyers alike. I am confident and optimistic that IIJS Virtual will bring the much-needed momentum in the Gems & Jewellery business ahead of the festive season. I sincerely acknowledge the support and guidance of Ministry of Commerce, Finance Ministry, and Maharashtra State Govt, who have backed us with timely policy notifications that helped the industry in these challenging times to bring it back on track.”Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, said, “Collectively, the gem and jewellery industry has shown resilience, adapted well to the situation, and is making optimum use of digital means to deal with day to day business. Overall, the industry has been quick to adapt to the new normal. IIJS Virtual is an effort to build a robust digital architecture that showcases India’s leading manufacturers and connects them to the buyers from India and the world. I am confident that the show will be a pivot in driving the business, trade and exports for the sector.”Shailesh Sangani, Convener, IIJS Virtual, said, “This is a new chapter and a new beginning in the history of GJEPC, with a mega show like IIJS, is being organised virtually for the first time. With the use of latest technology, the platform is seamlessly integrated with physical aspects.Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director, GIA India said, “I would like to thank GJEPC for bringing us together in this one of a kind IIJS Virtual 2020. GIA’s association with GJEPC goes back many years. This year we are privileged to be part of IIJS in its new virtual avatar.”