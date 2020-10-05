De Beers Group introduces ‘Reset’ - a collaborative design initiative

To celebrate the positive impact of natural diamonds, De Beers Group has introduced ‘Reset’, a series of collaborations with jewelry designers to engage in conversations around sustainability and to offer a fresh perspective on the positive impacts of natural diamonds.

The initiative aims to help ‘reset’ perceptions and shine a light on the significant positive contribution that natural diamonds deliver for the people and places where they are found, by collaborating with established and up-and-coming jewelry designers who will set diamonds discovered by De Beers into a range of pieces, celebrating sustainability in the sector.

Launched last Thursday, the initiative’s first activation – the ReSet Collective – is a collaboration with five leading US designers who share a passion for natural diamonds and sustainable sourcing – Jade Trau, Jennie Kwon, Julez Bryant, Sara Weinstock and Zoë Chicco.

The designers travelled to Botswana late last year to visit De Beers Group’s operations and a range of community and conservation programmes, learning about the company’s commitment to Building Forever, which focuses on building a positive legacy by protecting the environment, helping communities thrive, championing women and girls and being industry leaders in ethical practices.

Following the visit, each designer created a unique pendant incorporating diamonds from De Beers, which was inspired by the people, wildlife and beautiful landscape of Botswana, as well as a shared commitment to helping shape a better world.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



