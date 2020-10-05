Exclusive
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
Today
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
De Beers Group introduces ‘Reset’ - a collaborative design initiative
The initiative aims to help ‘reset’ perceptions and shine a light on the significant positive contribution that natural diamonds deliver for the people and places where they are found, by collaborating with established and up-and-coming jewelry designers who will set diamonds discovered by De Beers into a range of pieces, celebrating sustainability in the sector.
Launched last Thursday, the initiative’s first activation – the ReSet Collective – is a collaboration with five leading US designers who share a passion for natural diamonds and sustainable sourcing – Jade Trau, Jennie Kwon, Julez Bryant, Sara Weinstock and Zoë Chicco.
The designers travelled to Botswana late last year to visit De Beers Group’s operations and a range of community and conservation programmes, learning about the company’s commitment to Building Forever, which focuses on building a positive legacy by protecting the environment, helping communities thrive, championing women and girls and being industry leaders in ethical practices.
Following the visit, each designer created a unique pendant incorporating diamonds from De Beers, which was inspired by the people, wildlife and beautiful landscape of Botswana, as well as a shared commitment to helping shape a better world.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished