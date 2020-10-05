Exclusive
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
Yesterday
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
AIGS launches gem report memo program
“COVID-19 has affected businesses all over the world. Many countries still have travel restrictions. Many of the gem shows have been canceled or postponed,” said Kennedy Ho, Chairman of the Bangkok-based lab.
“Gemstones buyers can no longer visit their suppliers to buy gemstones. Suppliers also cannot travel to visit their clients. Because of this, many clients request gemstones on memo. Shipping gemstones to clients and back is expensive. Not only that, you can only send gemstones to one client at a time,” he added.
The gem report memo program allows gemstone dealers to send an AIGS report to clients by just scanning the barcode. The clients receive the AIGS report which includes a 360-degree video of the gemstone. The video is professionally taken so the clients have a good idea of the color and clarity of the gemstone. The program is now in beta version and selected clients are presently using the program on a trial basis.
"No picture, video or gem report can replace personal inspection of a gemstone, but during this period of travel restrictions, this can be a great tool to help sell gemstones," Kennedy Ho said.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished