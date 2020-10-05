Exclusive
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Southstone signs diamond production-exploitation JV
The joint venture, it said, contemplates operations ranging from 7,000 to 40,000 tonnes per month.
It has a term of five years commencing from 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2025 and will focus on extracting diamonds from any concessions or mining permits that may be agreed to by both parties within South Africa.
The joint venture denotes a 50%-50% split of all operating costs and all profits or losses
Meanwhile, Gumrock, on behalf of the joint venture, has entered into its first contractors' agreement on portions of Farm Kareepan 177, Farm Goegedacht 197, Farm Kameelpan 148, Farm Leeuwfontein 185, and Farm Kameelboom 150.
The property covers 1,819 hectares and is located in the North West Province of South Africa.
The joint venture has commenced test pitting on the property and to date over 60 test pits ranging from 1 to 5 meters in depth have been completed and mapped.
It is anticipated that test pitting will continue for another 1 to 2 weeks and once an understanding is reached with the location of the favorable gravels, bulk sampling will commence.
Any diamonds recovered during this period will be sold on open tender.
Gumrock had been operating in the alluvial diamond mining business all over South Africa for over 26 years.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished